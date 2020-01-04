Courtland benefit singing raises money for Town Creek tornado victims

COURTLAND, Ala. – A benefit singing to raise money for the victims of the December 16 tornado in Town Creek was held on Saturday at Courtland Baptist Church.

The event, for the Lovett, Johnson, and Godsey families, began at 6 p.m. and over 100 people were in attendance.

It was hosted by Courtland Baptist Church, Courtland Methodist Church, and Harmony Methodist Church.

The XXXtremes were the opening entertainment and several other singers performed as well.

Over $19,000 was raised to be split evenly between the affected families.

To watch the benefit singing on Facebook, click here.