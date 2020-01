× Arab Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

ARAB, Ala. – Arab Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning.

Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston confirmed Arab Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire on Fourth Street NE around 3 a.m.

Once the fire was out, Ralston said crews found a woman’s body, and she had been shot.

No suspects were in custody and the woman’s identity was unknown.