Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Jedrick Wills declare for the 2020 NFL Draft

Two star players for the Alabama Crimson Tide have announced that they will enter into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jerry Jeudy announced on Saturday afternoon on Twitter that he will not return for his senior season of football at Alabama and will instead enter into the 2020 NFL Draft.

BREAKING: Alabama star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is going to forgo his senior season and is heading to the NFL 🏈 An incredible college career for Jeudy he’ll kill it in the pros https://t.co/B7XKA0iWFm — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) January 4, 2020

In the tweet, he said his “journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience.” He thanked his family, coaches, football brothers, staff, and fans for making his time at Alabama great.

“Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game has been a blessing for me,” said Jeudy.

Jedrick Wills has also chosen to forgo his senior season of Alabama football, in an announcement made on Twitter on Saturday.

Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has announced that he will enter the NFL Draft. https://t.co/9TsYyG5tr3 — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) January 4, 2020

Wills thanked God and the University of Alabama for “an unbelievable experience” the last three years of his life. He also thanked his family, friends, fans, Coach Saban, Brent Key, Kyle Flood, and Coach Cochran for believing in him and helping him become the player he is today.

“As a kid from Lexington, Kentucky, it has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League,” said Wills.

Jeudy and Wills are the first two Alabama players to announce they are entering the NFL draft.

On Monday, Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses announced on his Instagram that he will return to play for Alabama for his senior season.

BREAKING: @AlabamaFTBL star linebacker Dylan Moses has announced he’s returning to the Crimson Tide program for his senior season 🏈🏈 Moses missed this entire past season with a torn ACL Huge news for the Bama defense next year pic.twitter.com/bway2BRIde — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) December 31, 2019

Alabama’s star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced on Wednesday that he will make his decision about the NFL draft on January 6.