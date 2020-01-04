× 2 boats sunk, 3 unaccounted for after rough water leads to capsizing incident in Ingalls Harbor

DECATUR, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say rough water led to boating issues prior to the Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Saturday morning.

Troopers stated the boats launched from Ingalls Harbor for the tournament, but rough water led to multiple boats capsizing, with six boats initially missing.

Rescue crews were called to assist and were able to locate three of the six boats; two had sunk.

State troopers said no injuries were reported and everybody was safe.

A tournament participant told WHNT News 19 the tournament was canceled after the incident.