HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman’s body has been found in a shallow hole in a Hueytown neighborhood, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington.

She says tips led law enforcement to the scene near Chapel Drive, where the body was found.

The woman’s body, which is still intact, is with the coroner. She has not yet been identified.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Birmingham Police Department are on the scene as well.