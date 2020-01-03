Shoals woman creates new business for songwriters to create and connect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Friday morning at the corner of 31st Street and Jackson Highway in Sheffield, legendary songwriters Gary Baker and Mark Narmore played music in the Vintage Room at Muscle Shoals Song Rooms.

It's a new, one-of-a-kind business for the Shoals, founded by 19-year-old Lillian Glanton. "My parents always pushed me and always—anything that I wanted to do, they were always encouraging," said Glanton.

At 19, she's already accomplished so much. At 15 she auditioned for American Idol and made it through to Hollywood. Just last year, she founded the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival in which more than 100 artists from across the country attended. She also enrolled at UNA as an entertainment industry student at age 16.

In that time, she realized there was a need for a creative venue for songwriters in the Shoals.

"I wanted to create a space where songwriters could nurture their craft and learn from each other and make music together here in Muscle Shoals," said Glanton.

Each of the three song rooms has a unique theme: the Classic Room, Modern Room, and Vintage Room. There's also a commons area where artists can collaborate with one another.

"It fuels our fire," said songwriter Mark Narmore. "These youngsters—they still got the Muscle Shoals flame and the pride."

Glanton says the Song Rooms is a great place to go no matter what kind of songwriter you are. She says just show up, connect with someone that jives with you, and create something spectacular.

To use the rooms, you must be a member. Glanton says it's like a gym membership. Songwriters pay a monthly fee and choose a date, time, and room all online.