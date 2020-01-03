SAFY of Alabama hosting Huntsville open house, coat drive for children in foster care

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Alabama invites everyone to an open house at its new location.

The non-profit is hosting an open house at 12pm on Tuesday, January 7 at the office, located at 4900 University Square, Suite 30 in Huntsville.

It’s an opportunity to learn more foster parenting and also help local foster children, through a winter coat drive.

One in 184 children in the U.S. are in the foster care system, meaning a child enters care every two minutes.

Each year, SAFY serves more than 15,000 families and children in Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, Ohio and South Carolina.

Whether you’d like to drop off a new or gently-used coat or you’re thinking about opening your heart and home to a foster child, the SAFY staff would welcome the chance to meet you.

You can learn more on their website, by visiting the Alabama chapter on Facebook, or by calling (256) 489-0170.