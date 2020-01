BON SECOUR, Ala. – Authorities are investigating after several pit bulls were found dead along a south Alabama roadway.

WKRG-TV reports that a station viewer said several pit bulls were first found in Baldwin County in September along County Road 16 and Sherman Road.

In each case, the dog was found dead and left in the same spot. Two more dogs were found dead again this week along the same road.

One dog had a collar and leash.

A report was filed with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.