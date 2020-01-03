× Melissa George Night returns with the Huntsville Havoc Jan. 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Havoc will be hosting the 14th annual Melissa George Night on Saturday, January 18th.

The Havoc will face the Birmingham Bulls as they raise essential funds for the Regional Neonatal ICU at Huntsville Hospital. According to HH, 1,000 infants are admitted annually to the Neonatal ICU.

Tickets start at $9.

The first 1,000 attendees who bring an item to donate will receive a FREE 2020 Melissa George Night T-shirt.

Items to Bring –

• individually wrapped snacks

• restaurant and gas gift cards

• K-cups

• journals

• coloring books

• newborn outfits

• receiving blankets

To purchase tickets, click here.

Organizers encourage the community to help give the babies of the Huntsville Hospital NICU a fighting chance.