× Limestone County reports accidental activation of EMA sirens

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Did you hear the weather sirens in Limestone County Friday night? Numerous viewers reached out to WHNT News 19 wondering what was going on without a weather emergency.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the EMA sirens were accidentally activated.

NOTICE: we have had an accidental activation of the EMA sirens in East limestone. There is NO weather emergency. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) January 4, 2020