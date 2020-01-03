× Florence Police Department hiring new officers

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department is looking to hire new officers.

In order to apply, you must pass a physical agility test, a written test, and be cleared by a physician.

All candidates must have a valid Alabama driver’s license and be certified by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission within the first nine months of being on the job.

All job applicants must meet one of the following options in order to be eligible for the position:

Option 1

High school diploma or GED/High School Certificate; the GED/High School Certificate option will also require a minimum of nine (9) hours of satisfactory completion of college credits.

Total of 220 hours of advanced training beyond the Minimum Standards Police Academy.

5 years as a law enforcement officer.

Satisfactory job performance as determined by performance evaluations.

Option II

Sixty-Four (64) semester hours, or the equivalent of sixty-four (64) semester hours of college from a public or private school that is accredited or recognized by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS).

Spanish as a first language will be considered the equivalency of a two-year college degree.

If you would like to know more about the benefits and requirements or to apply for the job, click here: