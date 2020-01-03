Dylan Moses reiterates decision to return to Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - It's been a confusing week for Alabama football fans regarding the return of one of their defensive stars.

On Monday, December 30, Dylan Moses announced on his Instagram that he is planning to return to Tuscaloosa for his senior season and will not be declaring for the NFL draft.

BREAKING: @AlabamaFTBL star linebacker Dylan Moses has announced he’s returning to the Crimson Tide program for his senior season 🏈🏈 Moses missed this entire past season with a torn ACL Huge news for the Bama defense next year pic.twitter.com/bway2BRIde — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) December 31, 2019

Then on Thursday, January 2, a press release was posted to Moses' Instagram account, attributed to the law firm of Moses' father, stating the family is in negotiations with the University about insurance. The statement said Moses will now make a final decision on January 20th, which is the final day for underclassmen to declare for the draft.

The return of @AlabamaFTBL star linebacker Dylan Moses isn’t fully set yet On Monday, Moses announced that he would be returning for his senior season with the Tide Today he shared this statement saying he will now be announcing his final decision on January 20 pic.twitter.com/2wcPDGpLQG — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) January 2, 2020

Now Friday, January 3 comes and the statement from the law office has been deleted from Moses' Instagram account, and a verified Twitter account that appears to be Moses tweeted the same statement that he posted on Monday with #SeniorSzn in the caption; a screenshot of a tweet was also posted on Moses' Instagram story with a quote from his father saying, "No need for confusion Dylan decided to return to Alabama for the 2020 season."

Moses also has this tweet posted to his Instagram story saying he’s still planning on returning there’s just some paperwork to go through If you’re confused by all of this, don’t worry cause same pic.twitter.com/eurUJrUEmP — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) January 3, 2020

It appears that Moses and his family are essentially going through some paperwork and the star linebacker will be returning to play with the Tide next season.

There are still several juniors on the Crimson Tide roster who have to make a decision whether to stay or go to the NFL, including star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; WHNT News 19 will continue to keep you posted on the Alabama Crimson Tide.