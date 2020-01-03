Cullman County Sheriff’s Office hosting Church Safety Class

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office to host a Church Safety Class on Thursday, January 9th.

The class will be at Temple Baptist Church on HWY 157 at 6:00p.m. The Sheriff’s Office encourages 2 to 4 members of a church that could make up the security team to attend.

The safety class will focus on prevention and the steps a church and congregation can take to prevent imminent danger from happening.

Discussion Points –

The creation of a church security team.

Increasing situational awareness.

Promoting building security tips.

“We have had several calls about this class since the recent church attack in White Settlement, Texas. I never thought this was a class that would be needed, how to protect our loved ones while attending church when I started in law enforcement over 20 years ago,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

The class will be taught by Inv. Trevor Clemmons and Deputy Chad Whaley of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

“At the sheriff’s office our citizens are our top priority and we wanted to again offer this class to the community on what they can do to protect themselves and their family”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Church members who are just interested in their own personal protection are welcome.

Register by emailing your name and how many in your group are attending to Deputy Bradley Williams at bwilliams@cullmansheriff.org, you may also call to ask questions at 256-734-0342.