Crews rescue family from flooded road in Falkville area

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Rescue crews worked to free a family from a van stuck in floodwaters Friday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m. crews responded to a van stuck on Lacon Road in the Falkville area, near Vulcan Materials.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Morgan County Rescue Squad rescued two adults and two children from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office also warned people not to try crossing Lacon Road between the railroad tracks and Vulcan.