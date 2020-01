× Crews on the scene of a house fire on Larkwood Circle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on Larkwood Circle.

Fire crews say they were called to the scene around 12:24 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, the found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Currently, crews are still working to put out hot spots.

Huntsville Police is also on the scene, investigating whether someone lived in the home.

There’s no word yet on a possible cause.