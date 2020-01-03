Bears make Jackson NFL’s highest-paid safety

Posted 10:34 pm, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 10:49PM, January 3, 2020
The Chicago Bears made Eddie Jackson the NFL's highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension. His agency tweeted the deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career.

