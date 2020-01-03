Auburn star cornerback heading to the NFL

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn junior cornerback Noah Igbinoghene announced that he plans to declare for the NFL Draft instead of returning for his senior year with the Tigers. Igbinoghene made the announcement on his Instagram page saying "I'm ready for the next step of my journey."

Igbinoghene has been Auburn's lead kick returner and a starting cornerback this past season; on January 1, in the Outback Bowl, Igbinoghene returned a punt for a 96 yard touchdown. He's the first Auburn junior to announce that he will not be returning to the Tigers' program next season.

