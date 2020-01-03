Auburn and Alabama men’s basketball teams prepping for SEC play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's essentially all been fun and games up until now; now, things get serious because it's time for conference play to start for the Alabama and Auburn men's basketball teams.

The Auburn Tigers are one of two undefeated teams left in the country as they head into conference play; they're joined by San Diego State as the only two unbeaten squads. The Tigers start conference play on the road taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

"These are opportunity games. Mississippi State is going to win most of their games at home in the SEC and there's only a handful teams that are capable of beating them," said Auburn head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl. "These are the kind of games that give you one up on the league if you can get them, but for us to get this game we're gonna have to play our best game so far."

Meanwhile, Alabama's 7-5 on the year, but the Tide has won five out of the last six matchups; Alabama starts SEC play on the road as well against Florida down in Gainesville. Head coach Nate Oats, who's in his first season with Alabama, says he's excited to start playing against the conference teams.

"We have our hands full it's not the easiest game to start in the SEC in my first year," Oats said. "I think our guys are ready I think they're ready to go."