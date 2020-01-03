× 22 people died on Alabama roads during the holidays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22 people died during the 13-day holiday period on Alabama roads.

ALEA Troopers released the numbers Friday morning for the holiday period, which they designated as Dec. 20 to Jan. 1.

State troopers investigated crashes in Baldwin, Barbour, Cullman, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Henry, Lamar, Mobile, Pickens, Randolph, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties.

One of the crash deaths was a 4-year-old in Etowah County. Troopers said the other deaths were 10 drivers, nine passengers and a pedestrian. A motorcyclist also was killed.

Of the 20 people killed in vehicles with seat belts, 14 of them were not using seat belts or restraints.