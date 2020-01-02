VBC gives inside look at new Mars Music Hall venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Von Braun Center officially opens its new Mars Music Hall Jan. 3.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are the first act to play at the new $12 million addition to the VBC, which seats almost 1,600 people.

Mars Music Hall is part of the VBC's expansion that also includes a restaurant and rooftop bar.

Other acts coming soon to the new venue include comedian Tig Notaro, Alter Bridge, Tesla and Queensryche.

Because the Huntsville Havoc are playing and the Broadway Theater League has a performance that same night, the city is opening up Lot K on Clinton Avenue to provide an additional 500 parking spaces.

Drivers also can park at Lot V on Clinton Avenue, located adjacent to the VBC, or they can park in city parking garages on Monroe Avenue, Gates Avenue or Fountain Circle.