Tuscaloosa VCU searching for 'possibly armed' shooting suspect

LAKEVIEW, Ala. — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is searching for 57-year-old Carl Evans Boyd.

CBS42 reports that the search started after Lakeview police officers found 49-year-old Carla Fluker Mack dead in her residence.

According to the report, the incident happened on New Years Day at approximately 5 p.m. when the Lakeview Police Department responded to the 21000 block of Tammie Drive on a shooting call. When they arrived they found Mack shot and pronounced her dead on the scene.

The Tuscaloosa VCU reports that witnesses stated that Mack had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Boyd. Witnesses also stated that Boyd came to Mack’s residence shortly before 5 p.m. and went into her bedroom. They heard some type of commotion and saw Boyd leave. Witnesses then located Mack suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators obtained a murder warrant on Boyd. He has not been located.

Boyd is from the Birmingham area.

Boyd is described as a black male weighing 215 pounds. Reports say he is 5’7” and last seen wearing a dark gray and black block pattern T-shirt and pants, black glasses, and a black army hat.

Authorities say Boyd could be armed.