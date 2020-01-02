× Trial date set in Madison Sonic murder case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A trial date has been set for Dacedric Ward, one of two men charged with killing a man at a Madison Sonic in 2016.

Ward’s trial is scheduled to begin May 18 in Limestone County Circuit Court, according to court records filed Thursday.

Ward, 25, and Trevor Cantrell were both charged with capital murder for the Dec. 16, 2016 shooting death of Jason West, 18, at the Sonic on County Line Road.

Police said Ward and Cantrell told West they would sell him Xanax but actually intended to rob him. Ward is accused of shooting West in the chest.

Cantrell does not have a trial date set.