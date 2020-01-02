New Boaz health clinic aims to be one-stop shop for Marshall County residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- A new medical clinic has opened in Marshall County.

The Go Medical Group clinic, located at 2692 US Highway 431 in Boaz, is a 16,500 square foot facility that cost more than $5 million. Construction took around 14 months.

Patients were welcomed into the front of the facility with a one-of-a-kind piece of art and a friendly face.

“Being in a rural area, it’s kind of a nice change of pace, slow down a little bit and as I said, the people are really nice,” said Dr. Rommel Go, owner of Go Medical Group.

Go has lived and worked in Marshall County for 20 years. Before opening his own practice two years ago, he worked at Marshall Medical Centers South.

His practice has four physicians and five nurse practitioners. Go said his goal is for his clinic to be a one-stop-shop.

“People can come in and have their tests done at the same time. They don’t have to go to different places to have their EKG, their X-ray, their ultrasound, their nerve conduction test. We can do everything in house,” Go said.

Go said his clinic is more convenient and time-saving for his patients than going to the hospital. Patients can go to the clinic for primary care, family practice, internal medicine, addiction treatment, diabetes care, and occupational medicine, which is beneficial for Marshall County.

“Albertville, Boaz, Marshall County basically, there’s a lot of industrial companies around and we provide care for those people that get injured at work,” said Go.

Go said his practice has a strong working relationship with Marshall Medical Centers and if need be, they can send patients there for further testing and/or treatment. He said the relationship is beneficial because the patients can bypass the long wait in the hospital emergency room.

You can find more information on the new Go Medical Group clinic here.