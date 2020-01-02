× Nashville man arrested for stealing campers in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A Nashville man is in jail facing theft charges for stealing campers from a Decatur storage facility.

Charles Edward Jackson, 48, was arrested Sunday on three counts of first-degree theft.

Decatur police said Jackson stole two RV campers and a utility trailer from iStorage on Deere Road on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29. Police said they developed Jackson as a suspect, and the business put his photo and vehicle out on social media.

Two people who saw a Facebook post about Jackson saw him and his vehicle in Huntsville and called police. Huntsville police took Jackson into custody and turned him over to Decatur police. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $90,000 bond.

Police said they tracked down one of the campers in Cullman and found the second camper and utility trailer at a home in Arab.

Police are still investigating and said they expect to file more charges.