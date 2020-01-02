× MiLB star, Huntsville native coming home to host annual baseball camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Not that long ago, Brewer Hicklen was a standout athlete at Huntsville High. These days, he’s making a name for himself in professional baseball.

But the 2019 KC Royals Minor League Player of the Year (Wilmington Blue Rocks) hasn’t forgotten his younger years and he’s using his talents to help aspiring athletes.

On January 19, Hicklen is hosting a baseball camp in Huntsville. Ages 6-12 are invited to the morning session from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The afternoon session, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., is for ages 13-18.

Both sessions will take place at the Huntsville High School baseball fields. All campers should bring baseball equipment such as bats, helmet, and gloves to the field.

With a 1:7 coach to camper ratio, participants will have a chance to learn from some of the best and improve their skills.

There will also be game-used merchandise, as well as new gear available for purchase.

