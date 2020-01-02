× Madison Fire & Rescue wants you to apply right now

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Fire and Rescue is hiring and it’s looking for fresh faces to join the team.

The department has two open firefighter positions. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and no prior experience is necessary.

Here’s the good news – Madison Fire & Rescue will pay for all training costs.

Captain Michael Sedlacek said the deadline to apply is January 20.

“It’s always a very coveted job of people wanting to work at Madison Fire,” said Sedlacek. “We are always looking for people who are energetic, willing to work for the community – not just as a firefighter or as a paramedic – but to be an actual guardian of the community.”

If you are interested in applying you can find more information here: