Madison County Schools get 3 additional Student Resource Officers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office work together to keep our children safe.

When your kids return to Madison County Schools on Monday, there will be three new Student Resource Officers available to them.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced that the sheriff’s office will pay for the new SROs, who have already sworn in and start their roles. This comes after Sheriff Turner vowed in November to increase school security.

The new SRO’s are sheriff’s deputies who will spend 8 hours a day, 5 days a week at your schools.

Madison County Schools currently has 10 Student Resource Officers.

Along with keeping students safe, the sheriff’s office describes their role to include serving as a counselor, a role model, and a resource for the school.

At a board of education meeting in November, Sheriff Turner stressed the importance of school safety.

“I can`t think of anything that is more important to me in law enforcement than the safety and protection of our kids,” said Sheriff Turner.

The schools which will receive the new SROs have not been announced.