Kids get gooey at Slime Factory STEM mini-camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Endeavor Learning Lab is letting the kids get gooey at an upcoming messy mini-camp.

Campers can create science concoctions at the Slime Factory STEM mini-camp on Friday, January 3 at their location on Garth Road.

If the kids are really daring, they can even eat some of their creations

The STEM-focused camp will run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $75 per child.

The space for campers is limited so be sure to register here for a spot.