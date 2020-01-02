Kids get gooey at Slime Factory STEM mini-camp

Posted 3:54 pm, January 2, 2020, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Endeavor Learning Lab is letting the kids get gooey at an upcoming messy mini-camp.

Campers can create science concoctions at the Slime Factory  STEM mini-camp on Friday, January 3 at their location on Garth Road.

If the kids are really daring, they can even eat some of their creations

The STEM-focused camp will run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $75 per child.

The space for campers is limited so be sure to register here for a spot.

Google Map for coordinates 34.694147 by -86.554007.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.