Heavy Rain This Afternoon – Small Window For A Strong Storm Or Two

It’s going to be a rainy afternoon with a chance of a few strong storms for the Tennessee Valley. We’ll have rain the rest of the day, but don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder. Here is a look the futurecast for this evening:

7pm: Rain and heavy storms are possible along and west of I-65.

8pm: Heavy storms move into Madison County south into Morgan County. Some of those could have wind gusts to 40 mph and heavy rainfall along with lightning.

10pm: That line moves east to Lookout Mountain by 10pm. The rest of the Tennessee Valley is just damp and cool for the overnight with leftover light rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center has a small portion of the Tennessee Valley under a *Marginal Risk* for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging winds.

Stay tuned for further updates this afternoon and evening. Here is the latest discussion.