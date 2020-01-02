× Fundraiser raises $1,800 for Fort Payne Police Officer who lost home in fire

FORT PAYNE, Ala.- “Roadside Que” in Fort Payne was packed Thursday night as the community joined together to help a local first responder in need.

The meet and greet fundraiser is benefitting Fort Payne police Sergeant JC Brown.

Brown and his family lost nearly everything their own to an early Christmas Eve morning fire. They were able to get out safely, but everything else was destroyed.

Amy Brown told WHNT News 19 a heat lamp keeping their newborn Huskie puppies warm was the cause of the fire.

She said it was tough watching her home burn.

“I’m watching everything, watching all my stuff burn and I can’t stop it, so it’s a pretty hopeless, helpless feeling,” said Brown.

Brown told WHNT News 19 that the kindness and generosity given to them from the community has been unbelievable.

“I have been absolutely amazed at what the community has done. It’s kind of giving me a hope in humanity again. Everybody has given clothes and money and it’s helped a lot. We have been amazed,” said Brown.

The Browns were gifted temporary housing rent-free for six months.

A GoFundMe page got gotten more than $26,000 from hundreds of donors across North America.

Thursday night’s meet and greet fundraiser earned the family just over $1,800.

The Fort Payne Police Department has accepted more than $22,000 in the Browns’ honor since the fire.

Brown told WHNT News 19 they have filled up a storage unit with the large amount of clothing donations they have received.

She said they will be needing household items, such as kitchenware and utensils, for when they get moved into a new home.

Donations can be made to the Fort Payne Police Department at 200 Gault Ave S #1, Fort Payne, AL 35967.