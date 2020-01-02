Flooding still possible through Friday morning

An average of 2-3″ of rainfall had already come down over much of North Alabama before 10 PM Thursday, and an additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ is possible through early Friday morning. Showers are still likely through much of the day Friday, but the heaviest rain will move out of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee after midnight.

The National Weather Service posted an ‘Areal Flood Warning’ for several counties because of short-term flooding; remember, don’t drive through a flooded area!

What is an ‘Areal Flood Warning?’ The National Weather Service in Birmingham explains:

‘An Areal Flood Warning is normally issued for flooding that develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall. This results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams. The flooding normally occurs more than six hours after the rainfall begins, and may cover a large area. However, even though this type of flooding develops more slowly than flash flooding, it can still be a threat to life and property.’

Here’s the actual warning text from NWS Huntsville:

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama Has Issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Jackson County in Northeastern Alabama…

Northern Marshall County in Northeastern Alabama…

Madison County in North Central Alabama…

Southeastern Limestone County in North Central Alabama…

Cullman County in North Central Alabama…

Morgan County in North Central Alabama…

Southern Lawrence County in Northwestern Alabama…

* Until 315 Am Cst Friday.

* at 909 Pm Cst, Emergency Management Reported Flooding Across

Multiple Portions of North Alabama, Especially in Several

Locations Around Morgan, Madison, and Jackson Counties. Several

Roads Have Been Closed in Morgan and Madison Counties, and One to

Two Feet of Water Was Reported to Be Over the Road Near Woodville

Alabama.

Spotters Have Reported From 2 to 4 Inches of Rain This Evening,

With Additional Heavy Rainfall on the Way.

* Some Locations That Will Experience Flooding Include…

Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Cullman, Scottsboro,

Hartselle, Guntersville, Arab and Moulton.