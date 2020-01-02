Five arrested after police standoff during search warrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Drugs, guns and counterfeit checks landed five Huntsville residents in jail after a search warrant was issued earlier this week. Not all of the suspects wanted to surrender to police which led to a brief standoff with the Madison County SWAT Team.

Madison County SWAT members surrounded a home on Oakdale Court in north Huntsville on Monday.

Windows were smashed and neighbors said the SWAT team barked commands for several minutes before shooting in tear gas. That's when people started coming out, but not everyone came easily.

Of the five people arrested, many had prior warrants.

Christopher Metcalf was charged with person forbidden to carry, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with the intent to distribute.

James Brandon Ginn was charged with obstruction and his probation was revoked. Destiny Hulsey, Cody Osmer, and Robert Lemley were all taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, they seized 17 grams of crystal meth, a stolen ATV, printers with counterfeit checks and IDs, a shotgun and a handgun, along with a Huntsville firefighter's fleece coat.

People in the neighborhood said they were actually surprised to see a standoff of sorts here on Monday. They really had no clue that their neighbors would be facing charges like this.

Madison County investigators say they expect more charges to be filed.