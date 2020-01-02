× Arrest made in deadly Sheffield shooting

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Police said Thursday they had arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened on New Year’s Day, and they were still searching for a woman.

Jordan Terry Gardner was arrested in connection with the death of James Darrell McDaniel. They said they were still looking for Francis Ann Marion in connection with McDaniel’s death.

McDaniel was shot in the area of Manning Homes on Jan. 1. Police said they responded to a robbery call and found McDaniel lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Gardner and Marion ran from the area after the shooting and police searched the woods and the river nearby, but were not able to find the suspects. They later found Gardner at an apartment near the scene of the shooting and took him into custody.

Anyone with information about Marion’s location is asked to contact the Sheffield Police Department or Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 386-8685.