A South Carolina man and his 9-year-old daughter were killed in a New Year’s Day hunting accident

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl and her father following a hunting accident on New Year’s Day.

According to DNR, four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, on Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were shot after being mistaken for a deer.

The two hunters died from injuries sustained in that shooting.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey later identified the victims as 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy and 30-year-old Kim Drawdy.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said the victims were discovered about a half-mile off Barracada Road Wednesday afternoon. It was the last day of deer hunting season.

SCDNR is investigating a hunting incident that resulted in two fatalities in Colleton County. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off Barracada Road. — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) January 2, 2020

The accident happened in the woods behind Kim’s house, woods he had hunted many times before.

“He was a real outdoorsman, he loved the outdoors like we all do, he loved to hunt and stuff,” said Benny.

Family members say his daughter, Lauren, was following in his footsteps and just shot her first deer a few weeks ago.

“That little girl’s in heaven,” said Shandon Catterton, a friend of the victim.

Now, friends and family in Walterboro are remembering the person Drawdy was.

“Kim was a real man and he was a brother to me and a friend,” said Catterton.

Coroner Harvey said an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The family is working on plans for a memorial service.