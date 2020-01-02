3 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Wetumpka

Posted 5:34 am, January 2, 2020, by

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An early morning crash claimed three lives in Alabama and injured one person, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m., about five miles (8.04 kilometers) east of Wetumpka, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release.

State troopers said Ladarious Antonio Griffin, 25, of Montgomery was killed when the 1997 Lexus ES300 he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Two passengers in the car also were killed: Charnavia Lashay Hinkle, 22, of Montgomery and Lamisha Nicole Avera, 22, of Wetumpka.

None of the deceased was wearing seatbelts, authorities said. The only survivor was a passenger, who was using a seatbelt. That passenger was being treated at an area hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.