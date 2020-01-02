2 arrested after Limestone County Deputy finds drugs, gun

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were arrested on News Years in Limestone County after authorities say they found cash, drugs, and a loaded gun.

On Wednesday, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man and woman were passed out in a car at the intersection of Shaw Rd. and Popular Point Rd.

Deputies arrived and found Phillip Haggenmaker and Jessica Pylant near a vehicle that was parked in the ditch. Deputies say they started to investigate after the duo appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Authorities located meth, Xanax bars, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded gun on the pair during a search, according to the report.

During the investigation, it was determined that Phillip Haggenmaker had a long history of narcotics-related offenses and was a convicted felon. Deputies also said Haggenmaker has a prior arrest for possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Phillip Haggenmaker was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm (certain persons are forbidden to possess a firearm)

Jessica Pylant was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are in the Limestone County Jail.