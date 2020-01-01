North Alabama Medical Center announces first baby born in 2020

FLORENCE, Ala. – The North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC) welcomed the first baby of 2020 at their facility at 1:44 a.m.

A Facebook post by the NAMC announced that the baby’s mother, Amanda, went to the North Alabama Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after she went into labor. Amanda was in labor for nine hours, according to the post.

NAMC said Stellie Ren was born weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

“I couldn’t wait to meet her,” said Amanda. “It was a relief but filled with lots of excitement.”

Amanda’s original due date for Stellie was January 7, according to the post.