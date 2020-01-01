× Man accused of murder after body found in Alabama well

VALLEY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man is in custody charged in the death of a 72-year-old man whose body was found in a well.

The victim was identified as James Edmund Clarke, of Valley. News outlets report sheriff’s investigators charged 58-year-old Hubert Sprayberry, also of Valley, with murder in Clarke’s death.

Investigators say Clarke and Sprayberry were acquaintances.

Authorities say an examination at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences showed Clarke died from being stabbed and shot, before his body was dumped in the well. The death was ruled a homicide.

Clarke had not been seen for three weeks before he was reported missing on Dec. 19.