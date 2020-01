MADISON, Ala. – A 15-year-old biracial boy is missing, according to the Madison Police Department.

Madison Police said Jayce Nathaniel Lyle was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Jayce was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with gray sweatpants and slides.

If you have any information about where Jayce could be, call 911 or Madison Police at 256-772-5658.