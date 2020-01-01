× Huntsville Police make 9 overnight DUI arrests on New Year’s Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police were out in force overnight on New Year’s Eve looking for drunk drivers.

Instead of setting up checkpoints, HPD paid officers from the DUI Task Force to work a longer shift.

Between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., a few people were arrested and a several tickets were written.