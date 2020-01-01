Hikers welcome 2020 with “First Day Hike” at Lake Guntersville State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - More than 60 people are starting their new year off on a healthy note.

They spent part of January 1, 2020, on a “First Day Hike” at Lake Guntersville State Park.

Park Naturalist Mike Ezell guided the crowd on a one-mile hike down the Butler's Pass trail.

First day hikes happen each year at state parks across the country.

“We’re encouraging people to get outdoors, enjoy all the health benefits, spiritual, mental and physical that being outside brings and to start habits that will follow them throughout the new year,” said Ezell.

According to America’s State Parks, nearly 55,000 people rang in the new year last year, collectively hiking over 133,000 miles throughout the country on the guided hikes.