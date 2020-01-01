Gas Buddy predicts drivers could save at the pump in 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Gas industry experts are looking down the road for 2020, and they predict you could be saving a few dollars to fill your tank this year. One big reason, 2020 is an election year.

Gas Buddy predicts President Trump will push to sign a trade agreement with China and increase U.S. oil production to 13 million barrels a day to give the domestic economy a shot in the arm before voters visit the polls in November.

For the year ahead, Gas Buddy predicts the average price of gas in the U.S. will be around $2.60 a gallon, a few cents cheaper than 2019.

For this year, Gas Buddy predicts the sharpest increase will happen in May and June when drivers could be paying nearly $3.00 a gallon. For diesel drivers, Gas Buddy is predicting April and May to be the most expensive months, when drivers could be paying around $3.30 a gallon.

As you recall, drivers in Alabama saw a six-cent increase across the board in September after the legislature passed a 10 cent gas tax increase.

Right now, Alabama's average gas tax is around $2.34 a gallon, the eighth cheapest state in the U.S. to fill up. Our neighbors Louisiana and Mississippi are about a nickel cheaper a gallon right now.

You can find gasoline at a handful of stations around Huntsville today for $2.22 a gallon.

The next phase of the gas tax increase takes effect on October 1 when the price goes up two cents. The price of gas will go up another two cents in October 2021 for the rest of the state-approved 10 cent increase.

