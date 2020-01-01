FLOOD WATCH* For Thursday & Friday – Heavy Rain Ahead!

We start 2020 on the dry side, but that changes in a hurry Wednesday night through Friday. Moderate to heavy rainfall takes over the Tennessee Valley by then. All of the Tennessee Valley is under a *FLOOD WATCH* under Friday afternoon for up to 3″ of rain. Some areas could see a little more. The ground is already saturated from a wet December where Huntsville International Airport saw almost 8″ of rainfall.

Here is a look at the futurecast from Thursday morning through the late evening. We are covered up with the yellow, orange, and red indicating heavier downpours. Rain lasts into Friday with higher rain totals. December is historically the wettest of the year, but January remains climatologically wet with over four inches on average.

Possible Rain Totals:

Severe weather?: The chances of severe weather are low here. Most of the instability will be across south Alabama, southern Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle. We are in *general* thunderstorms with a *marginal risk* to our south for both Thursday and Friday. This will be a heavy rain event with a few embedded thunderstorms.

Here is a look at the summary for this event. Cooler weather takes over this weekend with another chance of light rain/shower activity by the middle of next week.