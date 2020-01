Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Dozens of people jumped into the Tennessee River for the annual Polar Bear Plunge to kick off the new year.

The event was hosted by the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama and lasted from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pier near the Hard Dock Cafe in Decatur.

T-shirts were available to buy, and all proceeds went to Meals on Wheels & More of Morgan County.

Free hot chocolate was also available to warm participants up after they jumped into the cold water.