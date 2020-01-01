Dekalb Food Ministries raises awareness, asks for donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Dozens of people in DeKalb County gathered together Wednesday during the 'Coffee for a Cause' event.

The event was at The Spot Coffee Shop in Fort Payne from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. It was meant to raise awareness of Dekalb Food Ministries, which opened on October 1, 2019.

CEO Marcus Gipson said the nonprofit helps feed the one in four children in the county who are underfed.

He told WHNT News 19 the nonprofit started out in the closet of High Point Church of God and has now moved into a 10,000 square-foot warehouse to help upwards of 1,200 people a month.

Dekalb Food Ministries receives food donations from the Food Bank of North Alabama and the USDA, but Gipson said they really need monetary donations to pay bills to keep the coolers and trucks running. He said that the total cost right now is around $5,500 a month.

“We have elderly in our county choosing prescriptions over food. We have kids going to school that don’t pay attention because they’re starving, they’re hungry, they’re underfed. On average in DeKalb County, in K through six, there’s 250 kids that are underfed,” said Gipson.

To donate, make a check out to Dekalb Food Ministries and mail it to P.O. Box 241 Sylvania AL, 35988.

The nonprofit hands out food every first and third Sunday of the month from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the warehouse located at 98 Industrial Boulevard Sylvania, AL.