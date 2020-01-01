Baby girl is first baby born at Huntsville Hospital in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Hospital welcomed the first baby born at their facility in the new year on Wednesday.

The baby is a girl named Priscilla Ferguson. She was born around 11 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Priscilla's father, Preston Ferguson, was excited that his baby girl was born this month.

"I'm glad that my baby came, she waited for me, you know I wanted her to come in January, she came right in January, because I'm born in January so," Ferguson said.

Priscilla has been the only baby to be born at Huntsville Hospital as of 5 p.m.