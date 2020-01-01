Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa to make draft decision on Jan. 6

On Monday, January 6, Alabama fans will learn the next move for star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagavailoa tweeted on Wednesday night that he will announce his decision about the NFL draft in less than a week.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

Tagavailoa is still recovering from a season-ending injury that happened during the Mississippi State- Alabama game on November 16.

He attended the Citrus Bowl festivities with his teammates on New Year’s Day.

On Monday, December 30, Alabama defensive star Dylan Moses announced that he is coming back for his senior season with the Tide; then on Tuesday, the Alabama football Twitter account tweeted a very vague, mysterious GIF of dominoes falling which sparked the question: is Moses’ return sparking a domino effect that other NFL draft-eligible players could potentially be coming back as well? If Tagovailoa is a domino, we’ll find out soon.

Alabama Athletics has not announced yet whether Tagovailoa will be hosting a press conference to announce his decision.

