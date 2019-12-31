New Southern Brewers Cooperative Brewpub coming to Stovehouse in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two of Alabama's oldest and largest breweries -- and two others -- will join forces in west Huntsville.

It's called the Southern Brewers Cooperative and it's making a home at the Stovehouse. The brewpub will make beer, spirits, and wine for on-site drinking.

Operations manager Damon Eubanks said construction begins in the new year and that eventually they'll need about 60 new hires.

"The co-op will bring all four of these great breweries together where we can have beers from all the independent breweries here on-site, plus collaborative brews made by all the breweries together," said Eubanks.

Birmingham's Good People Brewing and Avondale Brewing, Huntsville's Straight to Ale, and Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing will continue running their own businesses as well.

The brewpub at Stovehouse is slated to open by the summer of 2020.