Morris, King & Hodge offering safe rides home on New Year’s Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In an effort to promote a fun and safe holiday, Morris King and Hodge is offering people a ride home on New Year’s Eve.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday until early in the morning New Year’s Day, people who have been drinking can get home safely and get a tow for their vehicle for free.

To use this service, you can call and schedule your free taxi and tow ride by calling Barry’s Towing at (265) 851-9778. Tell the dispatcher that you would like the Morris, King, & Hodge Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service. The rides are only permitted within the Huntsville metropolitan area and Barry’s Towing will only take you home, not to another location.

This is the firm’s sixth year sponsoring the service.