MADISON, Ala. – Madison police said they were searching for a missing boy Tuesday morning.

Cyrus Springfield is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the area of his home on Abby Lane, police said.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.